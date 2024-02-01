One dead following overnight crash on State Highway 1, Otago

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash on Sunday.

One person has died in a crash on State Highway 1 (Milton Highway) overnight.

Police said they were notified of the single-vehicle crash at 12.45am this morning.

“A second person from the car sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Police said State Highway 1 between Lakeside Rd and Moneymore Rd remains closed this morning to allow the Serious Crash Unit to examine the scene.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.”