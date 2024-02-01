One dead following overnight crash on State Highway 1, Otago

One person has died in a crash on State Highway 1 (Milton Highway) overnight.
Police said they were notified of the single-vehicle crash at 12.45am this morning.
“A second person from the car sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.
Police said State Highway 1 between Lakeside Rd and Moneymore Rd remains closed this morning to allow the Serious Crash Unit to examine the scene.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.”