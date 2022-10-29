One dead, five seriously injured in Napier crash

Police and emergency services were called to crash scene at 11.50pm on Saturday night. Photo / File

One person has died and five are seriously injured following a single car crash on Shakespeare Road in Napier last night.

A police spokeswoman said police and Emergency services were called to the crash at 11.50pm on Saturday, October 29.

"One person died at the scene and serious injuries are reported to five other occupants of the vehicle," the spokeswoman said.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and part of Shakespeare Rd remains closed while a scene examination is being carried out.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.