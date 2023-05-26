Major highway closed after crash kills one, injures five.

One person is dead and five others have been injured after a crash in Marlborough that has closed a major highway, with no detour route available.

The crash between the motorcycle and car occurred about 6pm on State Highway 1, between Wests and Ure roads near Ward, about 50km south-east of Blenheim, police said.

“Sadly, one person died at the scene. Five other people suffered minor-to-moderate injuries.”

The highway was closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

It is closed between Ward and Kaikoura and there’s no detour route available, according to Waka Kotahi NZTA’s Journey Planner.

UPDATE 8:25PM

The road remains CLOSED between Kaikoura and Ward. SCU is attending and will take several hours to complete their investigations.

“Avoid the area or delay your journey if possible.”

