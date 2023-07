One person has died and another is critically injured after a two-car crash in Tahuna, Waikato, just after midday. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person has died and another is critically injured after a two-car crash in Tahuna, Waikato, just after midday.

Police have closed the Morrinsville-Tahuna Rd between Paeroa-Tahuna and Quine Rds.

A spokeswoman for police said the crash happened about 12.10pm.