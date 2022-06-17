Footage from the police Eagle helicopter shows a thief stealing a car, then trying to escape on an electric scooter before being caught. Video / NZ Police

A horror night on the roads has left one person dead and 15 injured after three overnight crashes in Auckland, Tauranga and Te Awamutu.

The fatality occurred just after 11pm on State Highway 29A in Matapihi where two cars crashed.

Two people were taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition, while another died at the scene.

The road had been closed until it was reopened shortly after 4am.

The Serious Crash Unit was notified and the circumstances of the crash remained under investigation.

One of the cars involved in a crash on Auckland's southern motorway that left nine people injured and four in hospital. Photo / Supplied

Nine people were injured in a two-car crash on an Auckland motorway just prior to midnight last night.

The Auckland crash occurred on the Southern Motorway under the Bairds Rd overbridge near Ōtara just after 11.30pm.

An alert from St John said one person had sustained serious injuries, three had moderate injuries and the remaining five had minor injuries.

Six St John vehicles attended the crash and four people were transported to Middlemore Hospital.

The southbound lanes were blocked for a short time before reopening about 12.30am.

One Aucklander, who was travelling home and witnessed the aftermath of the crash, said the occupants of one of the cars were "lucky to still be alive" as it appeared the roof had caved in.

Another person who witnessed the scene was "amazed" that no one died given the severity of the crash.

"The engine was torn from its mounts and the entire front driver's wheel and strut ripped out and [was] thrown up the road," he said.

It preceded another crash in Te Awamutu where four people were hurt with one in a critical condition after a car crashed into a tree.

Four people were injured - one in critical condition, another in serious condition, and two others in moderate condition after a crash in Te Awamutu. Photo / NZME

Emergency services were notified of the single-vehicle crash about 12.20am.

The incident occurred at the roundabout at the intersection of Ohaupo and Cambridge Rds.

Four people were injured – one was in critical condition, another in a serious condition, and two others in moderate conditions.

Three people were taken to Waikato Hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and the circumstances of the crash would be under investigation.