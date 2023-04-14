New Zealand's 2022 road toll. Statistics / Te Manatū Waka - Ministry of Transport

A person has died following a serious two-vehicle crash in Normanby, South Taranaki this morning.

A police spokesperson confirmed the crash occurred on Mawhitiwhiti Road around 10.40am.

“One person died at the scene,” police said.

Diversions currently remain in place at Katene Road and Gore Street.

“Motorists are thanked for their patience and understanding,” police said.

This comes after another person was confirmed deceased following a crash in Waimauku.

Police confirmed one person died following a single-vehicle crash in Waimauku, Auckland around 6.30am this morning.

“Emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 16, near McPike Road,” police said.

One person was transported to hospital in a critical condition, but sadly died this afternoon.

“Police extend their condolences to their family and friends at this difficult time,” a spokesperson said.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

Another person also received critical injuries after a serious crash at the Ruamahanga River bridge on Te Whiti Road, near Masterton, around 11.40am this morning.

“A person has received critical injuries and the road will be blocked for some time,” said police.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.