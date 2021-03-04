One dead after truck rolls in Manawatū-Whanganui overnight

A person has died in a serious crash in the Manawatū-Whanganui region overnight.
Emergency services were called to a section of State Highway 4, in Ōngarue, about 11.20pm after reports that a truck had rolled.
Police said the incident happened between Te Kūiti and Taumarunui and had blocked travel in both directions.
Early this morning, a police spokeswoman confirmed a person had been killed in the crash.
"Diversions are in place for small vehicles, but heavy vehicles are advised to avoid the area and take alternative routes."
Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.