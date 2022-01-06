One dead after swimmers get into difficulty at Mount Maunganui

The Waiariki St beach access on Thursday evening. Photo / Sandra Conchie

One man has died after a group of swimmers got into difficulty at Mount Maunganui today.

The man, thought to be in his 50s, was one of four swimmers who were brought to shore by the public and surf lifesavers in the Waiariki St, Arataki area.

"One man was unconscious and was unfortunately unable to be revived, despite the efforts of St John Ambulance paramedics and surf lifesavers," police said.

Police would make inquiries into the death on behalf of the coroner.

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John were called around 4.30pm.

A St John spokeswoman said they sent two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a rescue helicopter.

The spokeswoman said no one had been transported from the scene.

Meanwhile, one person was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition after a water-related incident in Mount Maunganui Tuesday.

Emergency services were called around 3.30pm.

Two St John vehicles treated one patient near Surf Rd, Omanu, before taking them to Tauranga Hospital.

The Bay of Plenty Times understands a male needed assistance after getting into difficulty in the surf.

- More to come.