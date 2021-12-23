One dead after State Highway 35 incident in Eastern Bay of Plenty, highway reopened

Gang turf wars worsen, Xmas road toll starts today and Covid restrictions return for NSW. Video / NZ Herald

State Highway 35 has been re-opened after being closed for some time while police investigated an incident in the vicinity of Ōpape Beach, east of Ōpōtiki.

Police earlier said they were called to the scene about 6.15 am and were making inquiries in relation to the death of a man on behalf of the coroner.

The coroner would release their finding in due course, police said.

A police spokesman said he could not elaborate on the nature of the incident at this stage, but Waka Kotahi NZ Transport had reported it as a serious crash.

Police are appealing for sightings or dashcam footage of the man in the area.

Anyone with information that could help police with inquiries can ring 105 and quote job number P049061590.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers on

0800 555 111.

A staff member at nearby Opape Motor Camp said the incident was not related to the camp.

SH35 TOATOA (EAST OF OPOTIKI) - 6:50AM

A serious crash has closed a small section of #SH35 in Toatoa between Herema Rd and the Eastern end of Opape Rd. A short localised detour is in place via Opape Rd. Expect delays. More here: https://t.co/fj6SN5S5Zs. ^MF pic.twitter.com/YtHT9fUvmX — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) December 23, 2021

The fire service was also called to the scene. Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Colin Underdown said FENZ was assisting police with traffic management.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene about 6.20am.

Meanwhile, one person has been seriously injured in a separate crash in Kutarere near Ōpōtiki this morning.

Emergency services were called to Kutarere Wharf Rd just after 9am.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent and one person was taken to Whakatane Hospital with serious injuries.