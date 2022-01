One person died in the crash. It is unclear how many people have been injured. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person has died after a serious crash on State Highway 24, south of Matamata early this morning.

Emergency services received reports of a single-vehicle crash at about 6.30am.

A police spokesperson said it appears the vehicle left the road and went into a ditch.



A 54-year-old driver was the sole occupant and died at the scene.



Cordons were in place at the intersection of SH24 and Te Poi Rd, and SH24 and Stopford Rd.

However, the road has since opened.