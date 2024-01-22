One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in South Auckland’s Ōtara this evening.

A police spokesperson confirmed they attended the crash on Antrim Cres around 4.40pm on Monday.

“Sadly one person received critical injuries and has since died at the scene,” they said.

The Serious Crash Unit remains at the scene and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

“We extend our condolences to their family at this difficult time,” said police.