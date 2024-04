One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Hikurangi this evening.

One person has died following a crash in the small Northland settlement of Hikurangi.

Police responded to reports that a car had rolled on Marua Rd between Valley Rd and Gomez Rd at 7.20pm.

“One person died in the single-vehicle crash,” a spokesperson said.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area,” police said.

Hikurangi is about 17km north of Whangārei.