Police were notified of the single-vehicle crash at 9.05pm. Photo / NZME

One person has died following a car crash in the Hauraki District this evening.

Police were made aware of the single-vehicle crash on Miranda Road, near Mangatangi, at 9.05pm.

The driver was the sole occupant of the car, a police spokesperson said.

Miranda Road is now closed while the Serious Crash Unit attends the scene and completes investigations.