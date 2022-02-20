A person has died after a serious crash on Auckland's Northern Motorway this morning, causing chaos to morning commuters.
All northbound lanes on the Northern Motorway are closed just after the Upper Harbour Highway off-ramp.
Police and emergency services are at the scene following the crash between a vehicle and truck near Constellation Drive at 6am.
The driver of the vehicle died at the scene, a police statement said.
Motorists are being warned to avoid this route north or to expect diversions and long delays.
The motorway is closed northbound and diversions are in place at Constellation Drive.
The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and will be investigating.