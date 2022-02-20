Police presence upped at Parliament, more Rapid Antigen Tests available for Aucklanders and the Queens tests positive for Covid in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police presence upped at Parliament, more Rapid Antigen Tests available for Aucklanders and the Queens tests positive for Covid in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A person has died after a serious crash on Auckland's Northern Motorway this morning, causing chaos to morning commuters.

All northbound lanes on the Northern Motorway are closed just after the Upper Harbour Highway off-ramp.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - UPDATE 7:45AM#SH1 remains CLOSED northbound after Upper Harbour Hwy off-ramp. Please exit the Northern Mwy northbound at Tristram Ave or prior. Use SH16/18 (Western Ring Route) for journeys north from Auckland CBD or SH20/16/18 north from Manukau. ^TP pic.twitter.com/9TJLxZdRsU — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 20, 2022

Police and emergency services are at the scene following the crash between a vehicle and truck near Constellation Drive at 6am.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene, a police statement said.

Motorists are being warned to avoid this route north or to expect diversions and long delays.

The motorway is closed northbound and diversions are in place at Constellation Drive.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and will be investigating.