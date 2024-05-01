How much is being spent on slushie machines for prison guards ferry service to be put to the test to save Wynyard in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

One person died and another was seriously injured after a crash in Seddon overnight on State Highway 1.

A police spokesperson said they were called SH1 between Redwood Pass Rd and Awatere Valley Rd at 8.15pm.

The drivers were the only people in the vehicles.

One driver died at the scene, while the other was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

SH1 was closed for seven hours after the crash before reopening at 3.30am.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and police are providing support to the victim’s families.

Meanwhile, the nearby State Highway 6 remains closed as a truck hauling dangerous materials dangles over the edge of the road in Tasman.

A police spokesperson said SH6 is closed in both directions after the crash at 4.40am.

The truck veered off the road and crashed into the barrier between Central Rd and Hori Bay Rd.

Police said there were no reported injuries or damage to the truck’s load.

“Due to the position of the truck, which is hanging over the edge of the road, both lanes have been closed while a heavy tow is arranged.

“The road is expected to be closed for some time and the only alternative route is through St Arnaud. Motorists are advised to expect delays and check NZTA’s Journey Planner website for latest road conditions.”