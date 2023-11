A person has died in a crash in Kaipara this evening.

Police were called to the scene of the crash, which involved one vehicle, on Oruawharo Rd, Topuni, at 5.40pm.

The road is still blocked as a result of the crash and diversions are in place.

The police serious crash unit has been advised.

