One person has died after a house fire in Upper Hutt overnight.

A person has died after a house caught fire in Upper Hutt overnight.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were called to the suburb of Trentham just after 2am.

The spokesperson said the fire “went to second alarm” and they sent four fire trucks, three support units and a command unit to the scene.

“Unfortunately, someone lost their life, so there is not much else I can say.”