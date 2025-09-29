Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

One dead after house fire in Hastings, identification process under way

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Emergency services were called to a fatal house fire on Tamatea St, Hastings, about 2.40pm on Monday. Photo / NZME

Emergency services were called to a fatal house fire on Tamatea St, Hastings, about 2.40pm on Monday. Photo / NZME

One person has died after a house fire in the Hastings suburb of Mahora.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Tamatea St about 2.40pm on Monday and firefighters extinguished a “small property fire”.

Police have now confirmed one person was found dead after the fire.

“The formal identification

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save