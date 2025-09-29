Emergency services were called to a fatal house fire on Tamatea St, Hastings, about 2.40pm on Monday. Photo / NZME

One dead after house fire in Hastings, identification process under way

One person has died after a house fire in the Hastings suburb of Mahora.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Tamatea St about 2.40pm on Monday and firefighters extinguished a “small property fire”.

Police have now confirmed one person was found dead after the fire.

“The formal identification process is ongoing, as is the investigation into the circumstances of the fire.”