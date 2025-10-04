Advertisement
One dead after early morning crash on Aka Aka Rd near Waiuku

NZ Herald
NZ Herald Morning News Update | Hamas agree in part to ceasefire deal, E Coli discovered in Hamilton reservoir, child dies in serious crash in Papatoetoe.

One person has died following an early morning crash near Waiuku.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Aka Aka Rd at around 5.30am.

Hato Hone St John sent one ambulance and two rapid response units.

The road has since re-opened.

Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the

