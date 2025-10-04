NZ Herald Morning News Update | Hamas agree in part to ceasefire deal, E Coli discovered in Hamilton reservoir, child dies in serious crash in Papatoetoe. Video / NZ Herald

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

One dead after early morning crash on Aka Aka Rd near Waiuku

One person has died following an early morning crash near Waiuku.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Aka Aka Rd at around 5.30am.

Hato Hone St John sent one ambulance and two rapid response units.

The road has since re-opened.