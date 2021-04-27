One dead after crash on State Highway 2, near Dannevirke

Emergency services were called to the crash near Otanga Rd about 5.39am. Photo / Dave Murdoch

One person has died after a crash on State Highway 2, near Dannevirke.

Emergency services were called to the crash near the intersection of SH2 and Otanga Rd at 5.39am today.

The road remained partially closed at 9am.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Central North Island said SH2 was closed north of Dannevirke for about an hour, but is now open to one lane under stop-go traffic management.

The serious crash unit is at the scene and police are investigating the cause of the crash.

"Please follow directions of emergency services on-site and consider avoiding the area or delaying your journey if possible," an NZTA spokeswoman said.

"Please take extra care while passing and expect minor delays in the area."