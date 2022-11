Emergency services responded to the crash about 2pm at the intersection with Arundel Rakaia Gorge Rd. Photo / File

One person has died following an earlier crash at the corner of Mt Hutt Station Rd in Canterbury.

Emergency services responded to the crash about 2pm at the intersection with Arundel Rakaia Gorge Rd.

State Highway 77 was closed, but reopened about 5.30pm.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.