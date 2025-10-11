One person has died in a single-vehicle crash in Whangārei.
The crash happened just before 11.20pm yesterday on Memorial Drive, a police spokesman said.
“Sadly, one person died at the scene,” the spokesman said.
One person has died in a single-vehicle crash in Whangārei.
The crash happened just before 11.20pm yesterday on Memorial Drive, a police spokesman said.
“Sadly, one person died at the scene,” the spokesman said.
Police have notified their serious crash unit.
Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based