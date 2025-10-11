Advertisement
One dead after crash in Whangārei

Raphael Franks
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
The single-vehicle crash happened just before 11.20pm Saturday on Memorial Drive. Photo / NZME

One person has died in a single-vehicle crash in Whangārei.

The crash happened just before 11.20pm yesterday on Memorial Drive, a police spokesman said.

“Sadly, one person died at the scene,” the spokesman said.

Police have notified their serious crash unit.

