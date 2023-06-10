Voyager 2023 media awards

One dead after crash in Riverhead, Auckland: Police at scene on Coatesville-Riverhead Highway

Nicholas Jones
By
Policeare at the scene of the fatal, single-vehicle crash. Photo / File

One person is dead after a car crash in Riverhead, northwest Auckland.

Police went to the single-vehicle crash on the Coatesville-Riverhead Highway around 11pm yesterday.

One person died at the scene. Two others were taken to hospital with “serious and critical” injuries, police said in a statement.

“We extend our condolences to their families at this difficult time.

“The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.”

