One person is dead after a car crash in Riverhead, northwest Auckland.
Police went to the single-vehicle crash on the Coatesville-Riverhead Highway around 11pm yesterday.
One person died at the scene. Two others were taken to hospital with “serious and critical” injuries, police said in a statement.
“We extend our condolences to their families at this difficult time.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
“The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.”