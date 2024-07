One person has died after a crash in Tasman.

A person has died after their car crashed into a power pole in Tasman in the early hours of this morning.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the intersection of Selwyn St and Abel Tasman Dr, Pohara, just after 1am.

“Sadly, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.”

The spokesperson of the Serious Crash Unit is beginning to establish what happened.