Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

One critically injured, SH1 near Milburn closed following serious crash

NZ Herald
Quick Read

One person is critically injured following a serious crash on Waihola Highway (State Highway 1) near Milburn, Otago.

Police were called to the crash at around 6.15am.

A spokeswoman said the crash involved a truck and a ute.

Emergency services are currently attending and the road is being closed at Waihola to the north, and Milburn to the south.

“Initial indications are that one person is critically injured,” police said in a statement.

Motorists are encouraged to delay travel or take alternative routes where possible.

Latest from New Zealand