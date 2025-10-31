Advertisement
One critically injured in Western Bay of Plenty crash on SH2

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Two people were hurt in the crash, one critically, police said.

A section of highway has reopened after a crash that critically injured one in Western Bay of Plenty.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on State Highway 2 at Tanners Point south of Waihī just before 9.20pm last night, police said.

“One person received critical injuries and was airlifted to hospital. Another

