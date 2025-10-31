One critically injured in Western Bay of Plenty crash on SH2
Two people were hurt in the crash, one critically, police said.
A section of highway has reopened after a crash that critically injured one in Western Bay of Plenty.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on State Highway 2 at Tanners Point south of Waihī just before 9.20pm last night, police said.
“One person received critical injuries and was airlifted to hospital. Another
person had minor injuries.”
The highway was blocked by debris overnight but was now clear and had reopened, police said.