One critically injured in Western Bay of Plenty crash on SH2

Two people were hurt in the crash, one critically, police said.

A section of highway has reopened after a crash that critically injured one in Western Bay of Plenty.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on State Highway 2 at Tanners Point south of Waihī just before 9.20pm last night, police said.

“One person received critical injuries and was airlifted to hospital. Another person had minor injuries.”

The crash occurred just before 9.20pm on State Highway 2 at Tanners Point in Western Bay of Plenty. Image / Google Maps

The highway was blocked by debris overnight but was now clear and had reopened, police said.