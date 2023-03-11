One critical, two seriously injured after vehicle carrying eight crashes in Hamilton

Educators prepare for one of the country’s biggest ever strikes, new CCTV footage in search for missing doctor and new poll reveals what Kiwis think of our new Prime Minister in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Three people are in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle carrying eight people crashed into a parked car in Hamilton.

A police spokesperson said the serious crash happened at about 12.30am today

“A vehicle carrying eight occupants collided with a parked car on Lloyd Drive.

“One of the passengers received critical injuries.

“Two other occupants of the vehicle were seriously injured, and another received moderate injuries.”

The Serious Crash Unit had been investigating, the spokesperson said.