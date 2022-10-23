One critical after crash involving four children aged 10-15 in Christchurch

One person has been charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and will appear in the Christchurch Youth Court.

One person has been charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and will appear in the Christchurch Youth Court.

One person is critical after a fleeing, stolen car carrying four children aged between 10 and 15 struck another vehicle, then collided with a power pole and post box.

The serious crash happened at about 3.30am in Linwood yesterday where the critically injured victim was ejected from the car.

Superintendent Lane Todd said police spotted a stolen vehicle on Bealey Ave.

"A unit signalled for the vehicle to stop on Stanmore Rd, however, the 15-year-old driver fled. A pursuit was not initiated."

Todd said the driver collided with another motorist at the intersection of Stanmore Rd and Gloucester St, before striking a power pole and a post box.

"While the teenage driver and back-seat passengers, aged 10 and 13, were uninjured, a 15-year-old front-seat passenger was critically injured after being ejected from the vehicle."

The sole occupant of the second car was uninjured.

"This was a confronting scene which will unfortunately have a lasting impact on many people. Our thoughts are with those involved, including the first responders."

One person has been charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and will appear in the Christchurch Youth Court on Tuesday.