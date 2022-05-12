Police are currently at an address on Kaikawaka Lane in New Lynn. Photo / NZME

Police are currently at an address on Kaikawaka Lane in New Lynn. Photo / NZME

Police investigating reports of a person with a firearm at a New Lynn property on Kaikawaka Lane have made one arrest.

A spokesperson said while this is yet to have been established one person has been taken into custody and will speak with police.

Residents on social media said they saw armed police on Islington and Thom St and a roadblock stopping motorists from entering a surrounding street.

Another resident told the Herald that the police helicopter had been circling the area for over an hour.

More to come.