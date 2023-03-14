Voyager 2022 media awards
One arrested and a firearm seized after disorder in Tauranga park

One person is in custody after disorder involving a firearm at a Tauranga park last night. .

A police spokesperson said police rushed to Memorial Park at 8.45pm.

Inquiries are ongoing and charges are still being considered.


