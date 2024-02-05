Voyager 2023 media awards
One arrested after firearms incident in Manurewa, South Auckland

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
A man has been arrested after a report of a person seen with a firearm in the South Auckland suburb of Manurewa this morning.

Police said that around 10.50am they received a report of a group of males shooting what appeared to be a rifle at the rear of their Sturdee Rd address.

“As a precaution, a nearby early learning centre was put into lockdown.

“A number of armed Police responded and cordoned off the area before approaching the property.

“A high-powered air rifle was located at the address and a 21-year-old male was arrested at the scene without incident.”

Inspector Danny Meade said this morning’s incident required a number of Police resources, including Eagle, which could have been avoided if people had only thought of the consequences before using an air gun in a built-up area.

“I am sure members of the public would also appreciate our resources being used in other ways to reduce crime in the community,” Meade said.

“This is a timely reminder that when Police receive reports of a firearm being used or seen, and staff respond, there is an expectation they are entering an armed confrontation and so staff will react accordingly.”

Charges are being considered.

