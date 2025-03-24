An accident during a training exercise resulted in severe burns to 68% of his body, leading to the amputation of his arm and nearly costing him his leg.

Erasmus "Ras" Theron lost his right arm in a pilot training accident at 19 years old.

Theron required 42 operations after the accident.

“I was advised I wouldn’t be able to do sport again,” he said.

Yet Theron adapted his swing and continued to play golf using just his left arm.

Making Friday’s hole-in-one even more remarkable is the fact Theron is currently recovering from shoulder surgery.

“I don’t go the distance any more, but I did hit a perfect shot,” he said.

“Holes-in-one are unbelievable. Some golfers play their whole life and never get one.”

Theron gained his private pilot’s licence in 1990 and went on to fly three different types of modified aircraft – a Cessna 150, Mooney 201 and RV7 – with just one arm.

Three of the aircraft flown by Erasums "Ras" Theron during his days as a pilot.

He flew regularly until recently, when vertigo forced him to stop piloting about two years ago.

“Flying was a big part of my life,” he said.

Theron has commuted regularly to New Zealand for 25 years, following his sons since they moved to the country.

He has since played on courses across the Queenstown area, including Jack’s Point and Arrowtown Golf Club.

His love for golf runs in the family, with his sons and friends all being avid players.

“It’s always a miracle, whether you have a high handicap or a low handicap. It’s a very special thing for any golfer,” he said.

“Bad things often happen in life. There might just be someone out there who’s about to lose hope and whose lifeline has become so frazzled it’s about to snap. Please don’t let go. Better times are just around the corner.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.