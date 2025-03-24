The 76-year-old South African landed a hole-in-one last Friday at the Frankton Golf Centre’s driving range, sinking a shot into a super-sized hole mounted on an old trailer from a distance of 76 metres.
Theron’s first hole-in-one came when he was 65, on the 12th hole at Arrowtown Golf Club 55 years after he first picked up the sport.
A former right-hander, Theron lost his right arm at the age of 19 when he was training to become a fighter pilot.
“Bad things often happen in life. There might just be someone out there who’s about to lose hope and whose lifeline has become so frazzled it’s about to snap. Please don’t let go. Better times are just around the corner.”
