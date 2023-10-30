Emrie Stockwell with her dad Jonny.

The top of Baldwin St must have looked like the summit of Mt Everest for 1-year-old Emrie Stockwell.

But that was no barrier for the Timaru tot, who made her parents “proud as punch” after walking up the world’s steepest street.

Mum Kelly Stockwell said the 14-month-old, who has been walking for only seven weeks, was inspired by a desire not to be outdone by her three older brothers.

The family were in Dunedin for a weekend break to celebrate big brother Loxley’s 5th birthday when they decided to tackle Baldwin St on Saturday.

“Emrie’s three older brothers took off running up the hill and Emrie didn’t want to be outshone so she started walking,” Kelly said.

Taking turns holding either Kelly’s or her dad Jonny’s hand, the tenacious toddler scaled the street in about 15 minutes.

Proud tot Emrie at the top of Baldwin St.

“Emrie had a few stops on the way up, talking to other tourists making their way up and down the street or stopping to pick at different stones in the road.

“Emrie carried on, at no time did she indicate she wanted to be picked up or had had enough.

“We were proud as punch she stood next to the sign at the top.”

Emrie was carried back down by her parents “for safety and also to give her wee legs a well-deserved break”.

Family trips to Dunedin for birthdays are something of a tradition - the Stockwells also came south when Emrie’s twin brothers Noah and Micah turned 5.

“We had such a great time we thought, let’s go back and do more exploring.”