Touch Footy for All encourages physical activity and connection to support mental health in the construction industry. Photo / Supplied

In the lead-up to the main event, two free workshops will be held in each location.

Open to all fitness levels and experience, the sessions aim to get participants moving and familiar with the basics of touch rugby before game day.

Bruce Morton, regional development manager for Te Waipounamu Touch, said the event was a meaningful way to unite communities.

The South Island-wide initiative uses touch rugby to raise awareness and funds for MATES in Construction. Photo / Supplied

“We’ve got five provinces getting behind this, and it’s all for a good cause. It’s a chance to play some touch, connect with others, and support mental health in the construction industry through MATES in Construction,” he said.

Freeman Roofing, the event’s major sponsor, said it was proud to back the initiative.

“At Freeman Roofing, we’re proud to support Touch Footy for All – not just as a celebration of team spirit and community through sport, but as a platform to back a fundamental cause,” said Dallas Spence, GM of operations.

“By raising funds and awareness for MATES in Construction, this event tackles the tough stuff that too often goes unspoken in our industry and beyond. It’s about looking out for each other - whether it’s mental health on-site or connection on the field. We’ve Got You.”

MATES in Construction chief executive John Chapman said physical activity played a proven role in supporting mental wellbeing.

“We know the positive benefits of physical activity on our mental wellbeing, helping us reduce stress and boost our mood. We love that Touch Footy for All is another opportunity to slow down, connect with others and have conversations about positive well-being.”

Businesses can register mixed teams of 7-10 players in walking, social, or competitive grades, with the event open to everyone from first-time to seasoned players.

More information and registration details are available at www.tewaipounamutouch.co.nz/touch-footy-for-all.