She’s a plucky 14-year-old from Kerikeri who, in the space of three years, has gone from a girl diagnosed with aggressive osteosarcoma to a teenager in remission, embracing every day with a new leg and a new lease on life.

Her journey was anything but easy.

The teenager has braved 102 injections, 94 physiotherapy sessions, 29 rounds of chemotherapy, five blood transfusions, a couple of GI Jane-style haircuts, and a life-changing procedure called rotationplasty.

This innovative surgery involves removing the diseased bone and reattaching the foot to the thigh bone but flipped over so it acts as a knee joint.

Annabel can now run, jump, swim and surf – and she’s getting top marks in PE, although she admits she gets a little frustrated when others in her class hold back when playing alongside her. With positivity and determination, she dreams of sprinting thanks to a new hi-tech running blade.

Annabel’s story, of overcoming adversity, of making the best of her situation, of striving for better despite her setbacks and challenges, is a fitting start to NZME’s On The Up campaign – a series that will shine a light on uplifting stories of New Zealand success and inspiration.

Annabel Knight places a sock over her foot before slipping on her prosthetic. Photo / Corey Fleming

Over the coming weeks, we will use the power of our journalism to showcase people, organisations and businesses achieving great things or beating the odds. It will cover everything from the economy to sporting success to volunteers in the heartland who roll up their sleeves and make a real difference to their local community.

Herald editor-in-chief Murray Kirkness says the campaign will tell Kiwi stories of success, inspiration and possibility.

“On the Up will see us using our platforms to help New Zealand thrive. It’s a chance to use our powerful journalism and brands to shine a light on people who are doing amazing things. We want to help other Kiwis see what they can achieve in whatever pursuit they dedicate themselves to,” Kirkness said.

“The media plays a vital role in holding the powerful to account and shining a light on issues that need urgent attention. That will always be the driving force of our newsrooms. At the same time, we want to champion Kiwis ... and celebrate those performing impressive feats whether on the international stage or in the neighbourhoods where they live.”

The world in which we live, both locally and on far-flung shores, is full of uncertainty. And we know many Kiwis are still doing it tough after a pandemic, recession and cost-of-living crisis.

We hope On The Up’s stories will challenge, motivate and uplift you as we look to brighter days ahead.

Not only should they make today a little better, but we also think they’ll help you see a better tomorrow too.

We’re On The Up, and we look forward to sharing this journey with you.



