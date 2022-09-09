Queen Elizabeth on her 1977 royal visit to the Rotorua Lakefront. Photo / Tania Warner

The United Kingdom was already dealing with several big news events this week before the sudden passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

After a weeks-long leadership challenge, this week saw Liz Truss appointed as the UK's new Prime Minister, replacing Boris Johnson two months after he resigned over a series of scandals.

His resignation and Truss' appointment was the final public appearance by the Queen, who greeted her 15th Prime Minister at Balmoral.

Truss inherited a series of crises from Johnson, namely around soaring cost of living in the UK that has seen energy prices skyrocket. However, her plans to tackle the crisis were quickly forgotten within hours after Buckingham Palace announced the Queen's passing early evening on Thursday in the UK.

On this week's episode of On the Tiles, political reporter Thomas Coughlan discusses what the Queen's death means for New Zealand. He argues that her death is unlikely to see a move towards New Zealand becoming a republic as some have argued, as the National Party is committed to the monarchy, and Labour and the Greens are unlikely to push for such a change when there are other major reforms needed.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pictured in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

He also discusses how this is both an opportunity and threat for Truss akin to what Tony Blair faced after Princess Diana's death. Coughlan is then joined by freelance UK-based political reporter Henry Cooke in a discussion published before the Queen's passing to discuss the challenges Truss faces in the months ahead.

