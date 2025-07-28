According to the summary of facts, Samuel Sparham was wearing “black gloves with padded knuckles” as he got out of the car, driven by a man who can’t be named for legal reasons, and accused Toi Toi of threatening his family.
The driver and Sparham punched Toi Toi about 20 times, hitting his face and body as he was pushed up against the car.
Toi Toi managed to punch Sparham once, then made his way around to the side of the house.
Pettifer approached Laurence and asked him, “Are you going to f***ing hit me?”
He pushed her to the ground and kept walking around the house to find Toi Toi, who was now being held by his arms by the other two men.
Pettifer had followed, and Laurence again pushed her to the ground before kicking Toi Toi in the chest.
As Pettifer got up and ran towards Toi Toi, Sparham pushed her over, and the three men returned to their Subaru.
After getting free, Toi Toi wedged himself in a gap between the top and bottom part of the house.
Laurence said to Toi Toi: “There’s no problem now, eh, it’s all sorted... you can’t call the police because we know where you live and we’re gangsters”.
The three faced charges of injuring with intent to injure and common assault, and the driver also faced a charge of driving while disqualified.
Laurence sought a sentence indication by Judge Melinda Mason, which all three accepted, in which the judge noted the aggravating factors were the multiple attackers, attacks to the head, and the extensive injuries.
She did not accept the Crown’s submission of victim vulnerability, or that it was an unprovoked attack.
“In my view... it was not an unprovoked attack, nor was it pre-mediated, although it was ongoing,” said Judge Mason.
“I do not consider that to be an aggravating factor, particularly when the complainant was the initial aggressor and he was followed back.”
Judge Mason adopted a starting point of 26 months’ imprisonment, and the defendants were allowed a 20% discount for pleading guilty.