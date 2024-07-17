There are and estimated 25,000 sufferers in New Zealand. Some people recover after a few years, some don’t.

Like all sufferers, Simmonds battles an array of symptoms daily. He lives with his parents who help him.

‘’My health fluctuates, but at my best I am still housebound and battle to walk around the house or stand for over half a minute.

‘’I have daily headaches, extreme fatigue. My body just doesn’t make enough energy for it to work properly.’’

The condition affects every part of his body, he says.

Simmonds has been housebound for nine years. He developed the illness after a nasty virus hit him with flu-like symptoms. Cases often begin after an infection. He was finally diagnosed with CFS/ME by an allergy clinic.

Before becoming ill, Simmonds worked in a bank and co-owned two South Island golf shops. He was a keen golfer, with a nine-handicap.

‘’So this radio project has given me purpose. I love to share nostalgia and also spread a little joy to everyone who tunes in.’’

Simmonds always dreamed of having his own retro radio station. He developed his editing skills making up fun rap songs when he was young.

Before the station began he had a web page called keeplaughingforever.com and a Facebook page. The name came about as a positive message for others who are housebound.

‘’It started as just a fun project that was positive and to create laughter through funny Facebook posts and fun stories and jokes on the website. We should all do our best to stay happy and positive. I added the radio almost two years ago.’’

Listeners connect to the old music and it gets people reminiscing about the TV and movie quotes/jingles, he says.

‘’It helps them connect with memories. My radio acts as a time machine back to a more simple time.’’

His station also features Powerzone, an hour-long rock show, by Australian Paul Rands and The Next Gen Rock Guy. Luka, 13, from Dunedin, helps out on the show, too.

His radio station is keeplaughingforever.com/radio or download the free radio app, search Keep Laughing Forever Radio.

Information

CFS/ME symptoms include: Extreme fatigue, muscle pain, migraines, cognitive issues and brain fog, sleep issues, body aches, sensitivity to light, sound and smell, heart rate and blood pressure issues, allergies, depression, gastrointestinal symptoms and food intolerances.

Support websites: ccisupport.org.nz, anzmes.org.nz, mesupport.org.nz