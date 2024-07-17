Advertisement
Ōmokoroa: Radio station run from CFS/ME sufferer’s bed

Rebecca Mauger
By
3 mins to read
Bradley Simmonds is proud of his radio show which plays across 50 stations here and overseas.

Working from home is the dream for many. Others don’t have a choice.

Housebound music enthusiast Bradley Simmonds from Ōmokoroa — who suffers from chronic fatigue syndrome/myalgic encephalomyelitis or CFS/ME — runs his own radio station from the comfort of his own bed.

The 46-year-old creates a 90-minute show every few weeks full of gags, fun banter about television shows and movies, quotes and music centred on his favourite decades the 80s and 90s. The show plays across 50 stations throughout New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Ireland and even in the Caribbean, Chile and Cook Islands.

Simmonds, aka B-Man, is immensely proud of Keep Laughing Forever Radio.

But life isn’t a constant gag. CFS/ME drastically affects his life in every way. The illness causes severe fatigue and symptoms and varies widely in patients.

There are and estimated 25,000 sufferers in New Zealand. Some people recover after a few years, some don’t.

Like all sufferers, Simmonds battles an array of symptoms daily. He lives with his parents who help him.

‘’My health fluctuates, but at my best I am still housebound and battle to walk around the house or stand for over half a minute.

‘’I have daily headaches, extreme fatigue. My body just doesn’t make enough energy for it to work properly.’’

The condition affects every part of his body, he says.

Simmonds has been housebound for nine years. He developed the illness after a nasty virus hit him with flu-like symptoms. Cases often begin after an infection. He was finally diagnosed with CFS/ME by an allergy clinic.

Before becoming ill, Simmonds worked in a bank and co-owned two South Island golf shops. He was a keen golfer, with a nine-handicap.

‘’So this radio project has given me purpose. I love to share nostalgia and also spread a little joy to everyone who tunes in.’’

Simmonds always dreamed of having his own retro radio station. He developed his editing skills making up fun rap songs when he was young.

Before the station began he had a web page called keeplaughingforever.com and a Facebook page. The name came about as a positive message for others who are housebound.

‘’It started as just a fun project that was positive and to create laughter through funny Facebook posts and fun stories and jokes on the website. We should all do our best to stay happy and positive. I added the radio almost two years ago.’’

Listeners connect to the old music and it gets people reminiscing about the TV and movie quotes/jingles, he says.

‘’It helps them connect with memories. My radio acts as a time machine back to a more simple time.’’

His station also features Powerzone, an hour-long rock show, by Australian Paul Rands and The Next Gen Rock Guy. Luka, 13, from Dunedin, helps out on the show, too.

His radio station is keeplaughingforever.com/radio or download the free radio app, search Keep Laughing Forever Radio.

Information

CFS/ME symptoms include: Extreme fatigue, muscle pain, migraines, cognitive issues and brain fog, sleep issues, body aches, sensitivity to light, sound and smell, heart rate and blood pressure issues, allergies, depression, gastrointestinal symptoms and food intolerances.

Support websites: ccisupport.org.nz, anzmes.org.nz, mesupport.org.nz

