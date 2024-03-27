Students experience sailing, kayaking, beach olympics and tubing on boat day. Photo / Rachel Buer

Matahui School held its big day of boating this month.

Boat Day is a highlight of the school calendar at Ōmokoroa Domain where children experience water activities including sailing, kayaking, beach olympics and tubing.

They also look at the science behind floating, and sinking, as well as sailing principles.

Before and after the event, the students’ artwork, writing and learning in the classroom is inspired by boat day.

Matahui School principal Mary Woods says boat day not only offers a day of fun and adventure but also serves ‘’as a platform for valuable learning experiences. Through activities like sailing and kayaking, students learn about responsible risk-taking, teamwork and problem-solving while gaining confidence and self-esteem”.

The activities are aimed at fostering teamwork, confidence-building, problem-solving, and physical activity, helped by Ōmokoroa Boat Club and volunteers.

Boat day aligns with the school philosophy of instilling valuable life skills in students, Mary says.



