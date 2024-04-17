A byelection to fill Ōmokoroa's vacant community board seat would start on April 24. Photo / Alex Cairns

A byelection will be held following the recent resignation of Ōmokoroa Community Board member Greig Neilson.

Residents were being asked to help fill the vacant spot starting April 24 after Neilson stepped down from the role, effective immediately.

The byelection was needed as it was more than 12 months before the next local body election in October 2025.

Electoral officer Warwick Lampp said the process would start on April 24, with nomination papers and the electoral roll available to pick up.

To be eligible to stand for election, a candidate must be enrolled as a parliamentary elector, be a New Zealand citizen and be nominated by two electors of the Ōmokoroa Community Board area.

Nominations close at midday on May 22.

If more than one nomination has been received by the time nominations close, a postal ballot would be held for the electors of the Ōmokoroa Community Board area.

If voting was required, it would run from June 26 to July 18 at midday.

The electoral roll would be available for public inspection between April 24 and May 22 at Ōmokoroa Library and Service Centre and the Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s main office.

In the October 2022 local body elections, Neilson received 633 votes, alongside Ben Bell with 949, Peter Presland with 946 and Allan Hughes with 817.

A second byelection to fill the vacant Maketu-Te Puke Ward councillor seat following the death of councillor Richard Crawford was also being held.















