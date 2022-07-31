New Zealand's border full reopens at 11.59pm - but some experts have warned that comes with the risk of a new variant surging later this year. Photo / Alex Burton

Dubby Henry is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

It's expected the latest 1pm update on new cases of Covid-19 will show the current Omicron wave is continuing to wane.

But with New Zealand's borders fully reopening at midnight, experts warn new variants are likely to sneak in unchecked, risking a fresh surge of the infections later this year.

On Saturday 6232 new community cases of Covid-19 were reported, well down from mid-July when daily cases were more than 10,000.

But hospitalisation numbers remain high, with 769 people in hospital yesterday - up five on a week ago. Eighteen were in intensive care.

As of Friday, the Ministry had confirmed 1479 people had either been directly killed by Covid or it had contributed to their deaths.

On average, 18 people had died each day due to Covid over the seven days to Friday, the ministry said.

The ministry also reported yesterday another 67 people had died with Covid, stretching back to May 12.

Six of those people were in their 20s, three in their 30s, five in their 40s, four in their 50s, six in their 60s, 10 in their 70s, 22 in their 80s and 11 were aged over 90.

They were not yet part of the official death toll as the ministry hadn't determined if Covid was to blame for their deaths.

New Zealand's latest Covid wave has been smaller than it could have been and is likely to be past the peak thanks to hybrid immunity, experts say.

That immunity comes from both high vaccination rates and the recent BA.2 wave of Covid in New Zealand, which appears to have conferred some resistance to the BA.5 variant of Omicron, a group of Covid-19 experts wrote in the online platform The Conversation.

"Although immunity isn't perfect and wanes over time, those who haven't yet been infected with Omicron are the easiest targets for the virus."

They were getting harder to find as the number of Kiwis not yet infected dwindled, they said.

READ MORE: The region where at least a third of Kiwis have been infected

The latest Covid-19 wave had also passed, with hospitalisations at the lower end of forecasts.

It comes as New Zealand's borders are set to completely reopen at midnight tonight - spelling the end of restrictions that have been in place for more than two years.

But some experts have warned we can expect the reopening of borders to lead to a jump in cases, raising the risk of another big infection wave later in the year as new variants of the virus arrive.

The new analysis, published online ahead of peer review, has found a surge in cases of new variants with each step of border reopening.