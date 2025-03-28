Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Ombudsman asks KiwiRail to release ‘excessive’ consultant spend after earlier ruling it should stay secret

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

An upgraded Eden Park is endorsed to be Auckland's main stadium and Auckland Hospital disestablishes hospital supporter roles. Video / NZ Herald, Getty

The Ombudsman has asked KiwiRail to reveal the “excessive” amount it spent on consultants McKinsey & Company, despite earlier ruling the figure should stay secret.

In January, Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier said KiwiRail was entitled to refuse to release its spend on the global management consultants.

But last month

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand