Omaha tragedy: Funeral for Joshua Wayne Hartner to be held at Auckland Grammar School

Investigations are continuing into death of Joshua Hartner on New Year's Day. Graphic / NZME

The mates and fellow students of the Auckland teenager who died in Omaha on New Year's Day will farewell him with a haka at his funeral this weekend.

Joshua Wayne Hartner, 17, was lying in the sand at a property on Omaha Dr when he was hit and killed by a car in the early hours of January 1.

The driver of the car involved was also a teenager and a good friend of Joshua, the Herald has confirmed.

When first responders arrived at the scene, his mates were desperately trying to jack the vehicle up off the teenager. He could not be saved.

A funeral will be held for Hartner in the Great Hall at Auckland Grammar School on Saturday morning.

His family has extended an invitation to students and families, a newsletter from Headmaster Tim O'Connor said.

"As a mark of respect, the school haka will be performed as part of the service by Grammar boys attending," O'Connor said.

"Covid-19 related protocols will apply for everyone attending the funeral.

"We recognise many people have been affected by his passing and the school is readily available to provide support and guidance now, and in the coming weeks and months."

The Headmaster said the school is "devastated" by Hartner's death, and support is being offered to students.

O'Connor said students can directly communicate with him, the leadership team or Student Services, who have been working with students across schools over the past few days.

"Josh was a popular young man during his four years at Auckland Grammar; a talented design student who embraced life as a proud Grammar boy."

Hartner was described by the school as a promising rugby player. He also played social basketball and senior Saturday morning cricket "with his good mates".

"As a talented tennis player, he represented the School in a number of Premier tennis team fixtures," O'Connor's newsletter said.

"Most importantly, he was a loved son, brother and valued friend. Along with others we are helping support Josh's family and his friends across a number of Auckland secondary schools and feel the heartbreak with them."

Omaha Drive, where a teenager was struck and killed by a vehicle. Photo / NZME

The driver is assisting police with their inquiries. He underwent alcohol and drug testing after police arrived at the scene — a standard procedure after a crash.

Police could not comment on the results of that testing.

The serious crash unit is investigating to establish the circumstances of the tragedy.

Its investigation could take some time as its members speak to witnesses and complete various reports on the incident, vehicle, road situation and environment.

"It was a bunch of 17-year-olds having a good time and just gone horribly wrong," said a source.

Hartner's family have not yet commented on his death and have asked for privacy.

"We are ensuring that Joshua's family is supported as they grieve the loss of a dearly loved son and family member," said a police spokesperson.

Fifteen people have died during the holiday road toll period, which began on Christmas Eve and finishes at 6am on January 5.