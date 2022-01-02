Omaha death: Auckland schoolboy Joshua Hartner, 17, victim of New Year's run-over tragedy

A police spokesperson said investigations are continuing into death of Joshua Hartner on New Year's Day.

A police spokesperson said investigations are continuing into death of Joshua Hartner on New Year's Day.

The name of the 17-year-old Auckland schoolboy who was run over and killed in Omaha in the early hours of New Year's morning has been released.

He was Joshua Wayne Hartner, 17, of Auckland.

No charges had yet been laid.

Omaha Drive yesterday, where a teenager was struck and killed by a vehicle known to him. Photo / NZME

"We are ensuring that Joshua's family is supported as they grieve the loss of a dearly loved son and family member," said the spokesperson.

"The crash remains under investigation and no one has been charged at this time.

"While the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to comment further."

Joshua Wayne Hartner, 17, of Auckland, was killed on New Year's Day. Photo / NZ Police

The Herald understands the teen was a student at Auckland Grammar School and that a school counsellor travelled to Omaha to support the victim's fellow students after the incident.

It is also understood that parents from the school community rallied to be there too.

Emergency crews were called to Omaha Drive about 4am yesterday where a teenage boy was found dead, police said.

The driver of the vehicle involved is known to the victim.

"The driver of a vehicle is speaking with police and assisting us with our inquiries," a statement said yesterday.

"The Serious Crash Unit is investigating to establish the circumstances of how this tragedy has occurred."

A resident in the area said she was woken up by flashing lights in the early hours of yesterday and wondered what was happening outside.

She spotted four police cars on the street, and which remained there throughout yesterday.

The woman told the Herald one of the distinct images she had in her mind was seeing a police officer at the scene holding on to a tree, seemingly for support.

One dead in crash with parked car in New Plymouth

The incident and another fatal crash about an hour later made for a grim start to the beginning of 2022.

A person was killed after the vehicle they were in smashed into a parked vehicle in New Plymouth.

Emergency services were called to St Aubyn St, at the intersection with Calvert Rd, just before 5am yesterday.

A motorcyclist has died in Kaipara early this morning. Image / Google

The incident resulted in long delays on State Highway 44 as emergency staff worked at the site.

Locals were advised to expect the area to be closed for several hours and to use alternative routes.

Motorcyclist killed in Northland

Another road death was recorded in the early hours of this morning after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Northland.

Emergency staff were sent to SH12 in Kaihū, in the Kaipara District, just before 12.30am after reports of an accident.

The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

A pillion passenger suffered moderate injuries in the crash and was taken to Whangārei Hospital for treatment.

The circumstances of the crash are now being investigated by the Serious Crash Unit.

A total of 11 people have died during the Christmas-New Year period. It is currently equal to last year's road toll total, with three days to go.