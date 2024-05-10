Eight-time national surf champion Billy Stairmand will represent New Zealand at the Olympics. Photo / RNZ

Eight-time national surf champion Billy Stairmand will represent New Zealand at the Olympics. Photo / RNZ

By Liam Swiggs of RNZ

Eight-time national surf champion Billy Stairmand will have his work cut out for him when he takes on one of the most feared surf breaks during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

A strong crowd of family, friends and locals was out at Manu Bay in Raglan on Thursday morning to cheer Stairmand on, following his selection to represent New Zealand.

Stairmand and Saffi Vette have both been named for the surfing competition to be held at the infamous Teahupo’o in Tahiti.

“So cool to have my dad and my family here. The Surf Academy too — I went to the Raglan Area School Surf Academy here when I was a grommet,” he said.

“I got pretty emotional up there earlier, and it means a lot to me representing New Zealand on the world stage — as an Olympian as well.” Stairmand described the wave as “a totally different beast”.

“On its day it gets pretty big — it’s one of the scariest waves in the world.”

This is not his first time competing at the Olympic level, having represented New Zealand at the Tokyo 2020 games, but he felt this time was different.

“Being part of the Olympics for the first time was a pretty special moment, but I think this is a bit more special.”

As he prepared to face some stiff competition, Stairmand said he had to keep working hard.

“Obviously, I’m getting a little bit older and there’s some really good younger competitors,” he said.

“Tahiti is quite close for us here in New Zealand. For me, I’m going to spend more time at the wave itself; get used to the conditions, the people, the scenery.

“Hopefully, it will give me a little bit of an advantage and give me that confidence to get that medal.”

The competition takes place over nine days, from July 27 to August 4.

– RNZ