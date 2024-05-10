Old Girls step up in one-goal Gisborne netball thriller

Gisborne Girls' High Senior A player Saige Brown� gathers the ball against Whangara Old Girls in a Premier Grade round 1 netball game at Victoria Domain courts. The students were in actioin the YMCA on Wednesday night in the first of the Challenge round games. They were beaten by OG Whangara by one goal and are back at the courts tomorrow. Photo / Paul Rickard

Gisborne Girls' High Senior A player Saige Brown� gathers the ball against Whangara Old Girls in a Premier Grade round 1 netball game at Victoria Domain courts. The students were in actioin the YMCA on Wednesday night in the first of the Challenge round games. They were beaten by OG Whangara by one goal and are back at the courts tomorrow. Photo / Paul Rickard

The Challenge round in Gisborne netball lived up to its name on Wednesday night when Old Girls Whangara won by a single goal over Girls High and a strong final quarter sealed YMP (2)′s win over Ngātapa.

Gisborne’s YMCA hosted the two Pak’nSave Premier/Premier Reserve Challenge games, where the top two teams from the Premier Reserve grade after round 1 played the bottom two teams from the Premier Grade.

In the first of the match-ups, Premier team Character Roofing YMP 2 eventually outplayed Premier Reserve outfit Steve Craill Builder Ngātapa 52-39.

It was a close first half, with the score see-sawing between a two- and four-goal difference.

YMP started the second half strongly and pulled their lead out to eight before Ngātapa scored.

They moved the ball speedily down the court and into their shooters, who worked the goal circle well to give their passers options.

Spectators got the feeling YMP would put their foot down and pull the scoreline out.

However, that did not happen, as Ngātapa proved competitive, got the ball into their shooters and disrupted YMP’s flow.

They only let it pressure slip in the last half of the final quarter when YMP outscored them 14-7.

In the other game, Premier Reserve side East Coast Roofing OG Whangara beat Premier team Gisborne Girls’ High Senior A 41-40.

It was a tight affair the whole hour and, as the score suggested, could have gone either way.

The clash was intense from the first whistle. Both teams pressured their opposition and the ball was sent up and down the court with neither side finding the net.

It was over two minutes before the first goal was scored.

Throughout the game both teams had good passages of play and tried to pull away only for the other to bring the score back.

Both sides made changes but the tight scoreline remained.

There were impressive intercepts and tips – especially from the goal-keeps.

It was a close encounter enjoyed by a large crowd.

The challenge games continue on Saturday at Victoria Domain and it will be interesting to see those teams go against each other after the Wednesday games.

At 10am, YMP (2) play OG Whangara and at 12pm, GGHS Snr A face Ngātapa.

The Challenge games in the other senior grades involve the Round 1 top team from each grade playing the bottom team of the grade above.

At the end of the day, Gisborne Netball Centre board will meet to discuss the results and then decide on any changes that need to be made to the grades for competition proper.

Years 5 and 6, Intermediate and secondary netball will also be played on another busy Saturday, starting at 9am and going through to 2.45pm.

Challenge round draw for Saturday - Premier/Premier Reserve: 10am, Character Roofing YMP (2) v OG Whangara; 12pm, GGHS Snr A v Steve Craill Builder Ngātapa.

Premier Reserve/A Grade, 1pm: TR Builds Horouta Taimana v Brendan Fry Builder Sportsfit.

A Grade/A Reserve, 12pm: Pioneer v YMP Hine Taiohi Whakato.

A Reserve/1st Grade, 10am: Campion A v OBM Blue.

1stGrade/1st Reserve, 9am, Uawa Ngarangikahiwa v Claydens Waikohu Social B.

1st Reserve/2nd Grade, 11am, TR Builds Horouta Hiriwa v Tatapouri Sportsfit Social.











