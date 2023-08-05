Fire crews are working to put out a blaze at a commercial premises in Ohakune. Photo / File

Fire crews from Ohakune, Raetihi, Waiouru, National Park, Taihape and Whanganui are working to put out a “challenging” blaze at a commercial property in Ohakune.

Central Fire and Emergency shift manager Carlos Dempsey said they received reports of the fire from an automatic alarm around 2.50am.

The local fire brigade initially responded and found a fire in the Rimu St property’s boiler room.

”It’s got into the wall cavities and the ceiling so it’s pretty challenging to extinguish. It went to our third alarm level,” said Dempsey.

Dempsey said there has been no reports of any injuries.

He also said the fire is not spreading further than the boiler room.

A police spokesperson said police were advised of the fire on Rimu St but did not attend.