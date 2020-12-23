Ōhaeawai preschool: We want our hippopotamus back for Christmas

The hippo from the Ōhaeawai Community Preschool and Early Learning Centre's mailbox has been nicked. Photo / Supplied

The lyrics of 1953's I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas could not be more true for the kids at the Ōhaeawai Community Preschool and Early Learning Centre.

In fact, the Gayla Peevey hit - which has become a Christmas anthem for the centre - will ring hollow for its 42 kids after their hippopotamus was stolen from their decorated mailbox over the weekend.

The mailbox had been decorated with a near-life size hippo as part of an annual Christmas tradition in township - as well as in Ōkaihau, Waimate North and Moerewa - to decorate their mailboxes.

On December 15, the preschoolers went to work, crinkling up newspapers to stuff the hippo before it was proudly placed by the mailbox.

The hippo was placed by the mailbox on December 15 and was found missing on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

However, as centre manager Liz Owen went to work on Sunday, she was shocked to find only the hippo's tutu remaining after the hippo had seemingly been stolen overnight.

"[My first reaction] was just sadness for the children," Owen said.

"All of our virtues are about being kind and that sort of thing, how do you explain that so they can make sense of it?"

Only the tutu survived the theft. Photo / Supplied

The centre had decorated its mailbox for many years but had decided to use a hippo in honour of the song, which the kids had sung to their parents every year for about six years. A hippo was even hired to entertain the kids at the preschool's Christmas party this year.

Owen hoped anyone involved in the theft would recognise how much the hippo meant to the kids and return it.

"If you could return it, the children would be overwhelmed and hopefully [you] had as much pleasure out of using it as our children have."

Kids from the Ōhaeawai Community Preschool and Early Learning Centre at their Christmas party this year. Photo / Supplied

Preschool teacher Mary-Jane Davies said the kids immediately noticed the hippo had gone.

"They were really devastated they couldn't understand why he wasn't there anymore."

Theories were soon postulated as to the hippo's disappearance. While many assumed it had been stolen, some kids speculated whether the hippo had simply gone home for Christmas and would be back soon.

The centre hired a hippo for its Christmas party because of how much the song means to the kids. Photo / Supplied

Davies said the hippo had become a mascot for the preschool after adopting the song and would have been their regular mailbox decoration in years to come.

"It's just a huge part of our Christmas culture and a symbol at our preschool, to have him on the letterbox was a very good feel for the children, it all tied in with the song."

Davies hoped the hippo would be returned so it could be used as a learning opportunity for the children about how wrongs can be righted.