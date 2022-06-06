Offender still on the run after Christchurch shooting

Police investigators at the scene of the shooting at North New Brighton. Photo / Supplied

Police say a shooting in Christchurch yesterday afternoon was an isolated incident.

Armed officers responded to the firearms incident on Bower Ave, North New Brighton, about 3.25pm on Monday.

Police are investigating the incident in which a man was shot. The man received non-life threatening injuries.

The offender has not been located yet, police said.

"We believe this to have been an isolated incident and do not believe there is any further risk to the public," said Canterbury District Commander, Superintendent John Price.

"We are absolutely committed to finding those responsible for this offending and holding them to account.

"Reducing incidents of gun violence is paramount for Police and the community.

"We will not tolerate it - gun violence has no place here and threatens the fundamental right of the community to be safe and feel safe."

At this early stage, Price said no arrests have been made and enquiries are continuing.

Starnews.co.nz